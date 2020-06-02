type here...
Billboard ranks Shatta Wale the most-watched artiste in Ghana
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

Billboard ranks Shatta Wale the most-watched artiste in Ghana

Gideon Osei-Agyare
By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Shatta Wale Billboard
Shatta Wale Billboard
Billboard has ranked Shatta Wale the most-watched artist in Ghana in its international ranking of the top five homegrown musical acts in 11 African countries based on local YouTube views.

READ ALSO: Pope Skinny throws shots at Shatta Wale in new diss song

Shatta Wale is arguably the most prominent Ghanaian artiste who boasts of an undisputedly large and cult-like fan base, massive airplay, numerous awards, and international acclaim.

A highlight of the self-acclaimed DanceHall King’s journey to international recognition was when he was featured on Beyonce’s Lion King album in 2019.

Shatta Wale does not seem to be slowing down even in a time when the coronavirus pandemic has had a major effect on music with all musical activity now becoming virtual.

He held a virtual concert dubbed the Faith Concert on April 4, 2020, to both entertain and educate his fans on the need to stay safe and alive through these COVID-19 times.

Billboard in honour of local heroes has come up with a ranking of artists from 11 African countries that per YouTube views are considered the most-watched artistes across Africa and Shatta Wale topped the list beating the likes of Sarkodie and Stonebwoy.

With cumulative YouTube views of 13.26M, Shatta wale was recognised as the most streamed artiste in Ghana.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale’s deal with his sacked Militants is for life – Bull Dog

A post on the Official Billboard page read, ”Wale’s 2019 album is called wonder boy, and the 20-year-old, singer-songwriter and actor seems determined to live up to that name. The country’s two biggest political parties have used his songs in campaigns. His 2018 Album, Reign, hits Billboard’s Top world albums No 6. chart, and in April, he organized the online faith concert to cheer up fellow Ghanaians during the Covid-19 pandemic”.

Shatta Wale took to his Instagram page to celebrate Billboard’s recognition with a picture of himself tagged number 1 from the global digital charting and award scheme’s platform.

