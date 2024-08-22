Billionz Takes Listeners on a Journey with New EP titled “ANALIA 111” featuring Agbeshie and others

Ghanaian singer Yevu Hagan, popularly known in the music scene as Billionz, has finally unveiled his much-anticipated EP titled “Analia 111”.

The seven-track project, which fans have eagerly awaited, shows Billionz’s unique versatility as he weaved stories from his life experiences into each track.

The EP features collaborations with two other artists, including the celebrated Volta Region rapper, Agbeshie.

Their combined efforts brought a fresh and dynamic sound to the project, showing Billionz’s adaptability and ability to connect with other talents in the industry.

The lead track, Analia, serves as a powerful introduction to the EP.

In this song, Billionz reflected on his journey, particularly the challenges of dealing with people who posed as friends but harboured ill intentions.

The lyrics delved into the pain of realising that those you consider close can betray you, despite your genuine goodwill and prayers for their success.

The song serves as a stark reminder of the importance of discernment and maintaining a positive mindset even in the face of adversity.

Since its release, “Analia 111” has been met with enthusiastic reception from music lovers across the globe.

The EP is now available on all major streaming platforms, allowing fans to experience the full range of Billionz’s artistry.

With “Analia 111”, Billionz has solidified his place as one of Ghana’s most promising new voices in the music industry.

As his star continues to rise, listeners can expect more heartfelt and relatable music from this talented artist.

https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/billionz2/analia-111