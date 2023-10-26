Biography of Modou Adams; Who is he, what did he do and where is he now?

- Advertisement -

Modou Adams is a British model and influencer, who has been sentenced to seven years in a South American prison after trying to £300,000 worth of cocaine out of Peru. We explore the biography of Modou Adams and share details surrounding his upcoming and downfall.

Who is Modou Adams?

Modou Adams is a 25-year-old rising British model, influencer, and social media personality.

The influencer showed off his luxurious lifestyle to his 11,200 Instagram followers before he was thrown behind bars.

He once filmed himself posing as a tourist in Cuzco, a favourite cocaine pick-up for drug mules and the city McCollum and Reid visited before their arrests.

Photos on his Instagram show him in front of a luxury hotel in Greece, visiting Los Angeles, and at a stunning Spanish beach.

What did Modou Adams do?

Modou Adams was arrested for attempting to smuggle £300,000 worth of cocaine out of South America.

He was arrested on September 30, 2022 although confirmation of his incarceration only emerged overnight. Adams had jetted to Peru for the second time 11 days earlier following a first trip in February.

Peru’s Supreme Court confirmed the jail sentence in a statement where it referred to the Brit by his full name of Modou Dodou Adams.

Local Peruvian media reported that Modou had been working as a “donkey”, transporting cocaine between countries in exchange for a cut of the profit.

Anti-drug prosecutor Lincoln Fuentes suggested he may have done the crime previously: “The first time he had already taken drugs, probably in the same way, because it was with a prepared suitcase.”

“In Peru a kilo of cocaine is around £3,000 but this amount multiplies in Europe by a massive amount.”

He added: “Each drug mule is paid £5,200 to £6,000 per drug run as well as getting all their expenses paid including the tourist trips they enjoy to camouflage their real reason for coming here.

Where is Modou Adams now?

Modou Adams was arrested and taken into police custody after he was caught with three kilos of the drug in his suitcase, according to Mail Online.

In just 24 hours, he was sent to trial and sentenced to seven years in a hellhole Peruvian prison.