Biography of Raphael Dwamena: Age, career, relationship and cause of death

Raphael Dwamena was a Ghanaian professional footballer who played as a striker. Raphael Dwamena was born in Nkawkaw on September 12, 1995.

Health complications

Dwamena was diagnosed with a heart condition in 2017. In January 2020, while at Levante UD he had an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) implanted through surgery, which enabled his club to monitor his heart during matches.

In October 2020, the ICD showed values which were considered too high, and his club at the time, Vejle Boldklub, withdrew him from team activities as a result.

In October 2021 in Austrian Cup match during the first half of Blau-Weiss Linz’s game against Harterg, Dwamena collapsed on pitch and was shocked by the ICD and stabilized quickly.

Rafael Dwamena’s Career

Born in Nkawkaw, Dwamena played and trained with the Red Bull Ghana developmental program. At the International Tournament in Croix, France. In 2013, Dwamena helped the RB Ghana U17 team to a silver medal performance, and was named the tournament’s Best Player.

In July 2014, Dwamena was promoted to FC Liefering, the Salzburg farm team playing in the Austrian Football First League. He made his professional debut on 18 July, where in the 82nd minute of a 3–0 win over Hartberg, Dwamena was substituted in for Nikola Dovedan.

He was one of six Liefering players making their professional debuts that day. He played in one more game that season.

Dwamena enjoyed a successful half-season with Austria Lustenau, scoring 18 goals in 20 games, before his transfer to FC Zürich.

Raphael Dwamena completed a transfer to FC Zürich on 27 January 2017. He made an immediate impact at his new club by scoring 12 goals in 18 matches, helping Zürich to win the 2016–17 Swiss Challenge League and gain promotion to the Swiss Super League.

On his Swiss Super League debut, Dwamena scored two goals against Grasshoppers.

Rafael Dwamena’s failed move to Brighton & Hove Albion

On 21 August 2017, Zürich agreed a fee with Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion for the transfer of Dwamena. He was set to join Brighton subject to passing a medical, obtaining a work permit and international clearance, however the deal fell through after Dwamena failed his medical due to a heart condition. He instead, remained an FC Zürich player.

Rafael Dwamena’s Cause of death

On 11 November 2023, Dwamena collapsed again on the field in the 23rd minute of the first half of the round 13 match between Egnatia and Partizani which was being played for the Albanian First Tier National Football Super League also known as “Abissnet Superiore”.

He suffered a cardiac arrest and died on the way to Kavajë Hospital. Eventually after his sudden tragic death all football and sports events in Albania were either postponed or suspended. He was 28 years old.