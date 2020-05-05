Bisa Kdei claps back at Kofi Asamoah over his comments

- Advertisement -

Bisa Kdei has received several backlashes from Netizens and some industry players over his attack on the media for not promoting his craft.

READ ALSO: Kofi Asamoah jabs Bisa Kdei for attacking the media

Movie Producer Kofi Asamoah took a bite on the subject matter saying Bisa Kdei’s charge on the media is as a result of post-failure trauma he’s suffering from.

He said this on Peace FM’s ‘Entertainment Review’ program with Akwasi Aboagye some days ago.

Well, this did not go down well with Bisa Kdei and he has finally replied Kofi Asamoah for saying he’s suffering post-failure trauma.

Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz, Kdei described Kofi Asamoah’s statement about him as senseless and absurd.

READ ALSO: Ignatius of Date Rush reacts to claims that he is engaged to be married

He was not happy about the comments from the popular movie producer as he least expected that from him.

In his voice he said; “He’s not sensible. What he said does not make sense”.