Bisa Kdei finally reveals why he doesn’t wear his wedding ring – Video

By Armani Brooklyn

Award-winning singer and songwriter, Bisa Kdei, has revealed openly revealed why he doesn’t wear his wedding ring.

Recall that in January this year, the Ghanaian music industry buzzed with excitement as the highlife sensation exchanged vows with his beautiful bride in a star-studded wedding ceremony.

The ‘Asew’ hitmaker married his sweetheart in front of family and a few friends in a private wedding ceremony.

The event was a spectacle, with performances from top artists including Gyakie, S3fa, and Sista Afia.

Bisa-Kdei
Bisa Kdei sends social media buzzing after sharing photos of his huge mansion with a swimming pool

Dressed in a white tuxedo, Bisa Kdei was all smiles as he and his wife hit the dancefloor in a video that went viral.

Well, speaking in an exclusive interview with Ghpage, Bisa Kdei alleged that he doesn’t wear his wedding ring because he will misplace it.

According to Bisa, his ring is expensive, and misplacing it will break his heart.

Bisa further asserted that his wife even removes it when he sees it on his ring finger because she knows his carelessness with it.

Watch the video below to know more…

