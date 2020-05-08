- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale during a Facebook Live session today has singled out highlife artiste Bisa Kdei as the musician who killed the Azonto music genre after he did a song titled ‘Azonto Ghost’.

In the Facebook live session monitored, self-acclaimed Dancehall King Shatta Wale said is strange to compose a song and attach ‘ghost’ to it, in other terms, meaning the genre became dead since the introduction of ‘Azonto Ghost’ composed and produced by Bisa Kdei.

Call to mind, there was a tremendous dispute on Twitter as to who owns Azonto and who or what let the genre to die out after rapper Sarkodie employed fans to jump on Azonto related instrumental for a verse from him.

Following this, some ‘old-gees’ ie pioneers in the Azonto genre like Gasmilla and Stay J called out Sarkodie to come to them, as they are the originators of the Azonto movement.

Is Shatta Wale making a point over here? Or he’s just being sarcastic? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section.