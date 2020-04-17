type here...
Source:Ghpage.com
Entertainment

Bisa Kdei sends social media buzzing after sharing a video of his huge mansion with a swimming pool

By Qwame Benedict
0
Bisa-Kdei
Bisa Kdei sends social media buzzing after sharing photos of his huge mansion with a swimming pool
Highlife musician Bisa Kdei has got netizens talking after taking to social media to flaunt his huge mansion that also has a swimming pool.

As we all know, some parts of the country is under a partial lockdown and that has left many people including celebrities inside their homes.

Bisa Kdei

In a new video sighted on social media, Bisa Kdei born Ronald Kwaku Dei Appiah could be seen having fun as he urged Ghanaians to stay at home in self-isolation.

Bisa in a swimming pool inside the mansion in a manner which is very identifiable with Dancehall superstar Shatta Wale.

While he swam in the water, Bisa had some bottles of wine served in front of him.

With Doormat, a song he released in 2018, playing in the background, Bisa could be seen nodding his head as he picked a glass and sipped from it.

Watch the video below:

Bisa Kdei shows off his mansion and swimming pool

Well, aside been under lockdown the singer has also revealed that he will be releasing an album later this year.

Read comments below:

amgmedikal: “33dooooo”

@sista.afia: “Eii bossuuu This be Miami ooo living oo ?”

@empress_dictabee: “Oh jooo ?????”

djbreezygh: “I beg ooo how much dem dey sell the bedroom pool ? I wan buy some put my bedroom ? since i no catch this your level ?”

