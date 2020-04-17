Bisa Kdei sends social media buzzing after sharing a video of his huge mansion with a swimming pool

- Advertisement -

Highlife musician Bisa Kdei has got netizens talking after taking to social media to flaunt his huge mansion that also has a swimming pool.

As we all know, some parts of the country is under a partial lockdown and that has left many people including celebrities inside their homes.

In a new video sighted on social media, Bisa Kdei born Ronald Kwaku Dei Appiah could be seen having fun as he urged Ghanaians to stay at home in self-isolation.

Bisa in a swimming pool inside the mansion in a manner which is very identifiable with Dancehall superstar Shatta Wale.

While he swam in the water, Bisa had some bottles of wine served in front of him.

With Doormat, a song he released in 2018, playing in the background, Bisa could be seen nodding his head as he picked a glass and sipped from it.

Well, aside been under lockdown the singer has also revealed that he will be releasing an album later this year.

amgmedikal: “33dooooo”

@sista.afia: “Eii bossuuu This be Miami ooo living oo ?”

@empress_dictabee: “Oh jooo ?????”

djbreezygh: “I beg ooo how much dem dey sell the bedroom pool ? I wan buy some put my bedroom ? since i no catch this your level ?”