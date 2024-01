- Advertisement -

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian Highlife singer, Bisa Kdei has finally tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony.

They said “I do” in front of family and a few friends at the private wedding ceremony where only a few were invited.

In a video that has been shared on Ghpage TV on instagram, Bisa Kdei is seen sharing a dance with his wife as singer, Gyakie sings for them.

Amongst the notable guests at the ceremony were, Sista Afia and a host of others.

Check out the video below