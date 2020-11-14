Bisa Kdei’s song featured in a Hollywood Christmas movie titled Jingle Jangle(VIDEO)

Highlife musician Bisa Kdei has became the latest musician to raise the flag of the motherland high after his song was featured in a hollywood movie titled Jingle Jangle.

The movie which is set to be enjoyed as a Christmas movie was released on Netflix yesterday 13th November, 2020.

Bisa Kdei has been one of the few people who where pushing for the Highlife genre to pushed to the outside world.

A short scene from the movie sighted online has a remake Bisa Kdei’s Asew, at the background while the actors displayed their dance skills.

Watch the video below:

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is a 2020 American Christmas musical fantasy film written and directed by David E. Talbert. It stars Forest Whitaker and Madalen Mills.