Bishop Agyin Asare reacts to claims that he trained Obinim to be fake

Bishop Charles Agyin Asare, founder of the Word Miracle Church International, later Perez Chapel International, has responded to claims by Apostle John Blay alias Obotan that he is just as fake as Obinim because he trained the latter.

Obotan while on NET 2 TV‘s ”Hot Seat Show” recently with host Justice Kweku Annan mentioned that there were no true prophets in Ghana.

He dared all pastors in Ghana to a miracle challenge and stated emphatically that no man of God has truly performed any miracles.

The herbalist and confessed fake pastor added that mindblowing miracles portrayed during crusades were all staged.

During the conversation, Bishop Charles Agyin Asare’s name came up as Apostle Blay labelled him just as fake as his trainee Obinim.

However, Bishop Agyin Asare has uncharacteristically responded to these claims in a new video.

The revered man of God, while addressing his church, expressed how saddened he was by the fact that people could be allowed to sit on national television today and randomly spew falsehood against others.

The Bishop asserted that today a person could be pronounced guilty on live TV and in the courts of public opinion without due process and be subjected to disrepute.

In response to claims that he trained Obinim he stated, ”Well, Jesus trained Judas and Judas became a traitor. Did it make Jesus a traitor? I am not comparing myself to Jesus because he was a perfect God and perfect man. Well, I didn’t train Obinim. He asked for my mentorship and it didn’t work.”

The man of God disclosed that because ministry is based on integrity he has reached out to NET 2 TV to either ask Obotan to produce evidence to his claims or retract his statements but no action has been taken as yet.

He emphasized that the church cannot be run by politicians but by religious leaders and so the attacks on genuine leaders of the church were groundless.