type here...
GhPage Lifestyle Bishop Agyin Asare reacts to claims that he trained Obinim to be...
Lifestyle

Bishop Agyin Asare reacts to claims that he trained Obinim to be fake

Gideon Osei-Agyare
By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Updated:
Bishop Agyin Asare Obinim
Bishop Agyin Asare Obinim
- Advertisement -

Bishop Charles Agyin Asare, founder of the Word Miracle Church International, later Perez Chapel International, has responded to claims by Apostle John Blay alias Obotan that he is just as fake as Obinim because he trained the latter.

Obotan while on NET 2 TV‘s ”Hot Seat Show” recently with host Justice Kweku Annan mentioned that there were no true prophets in Ghana.

He dared all pastors in Ghana to a miracle challenge and stated emphatically that no man of God has truly performed any miracles.

The herbalist and confessed fake pastor added that mindblowing miracles portrayed during crusades were all staged.

During the conversation, Bishop Charles Agyin Asare’s name came up as Apostle Blay labelled him just as fake as his trainee Obinim.

However, Bishop Agyin Asare has uncharacteristically responded to these claims in a new video.

The revered man of God, while addressing his church, expressed how saddened he was by the fact that people could be allowed to sit on national television today and randomly spew falsehood against others.

The Bishop asserted that today a person could be pronounced guilty on live TV and in the courts of public opinion without due process and be subjected to disrepute.

In response to claims that he trained Obinim he stated, ”Well, Jesus trained Judas and Judas became a traitor. Did it make Jesus a traitor? I am not comparing myself to Jesus because he was a perfect God and perfect man. Well, I didn’t train Obinim. He asked for my mentorship and it didn’t work.”

The man of God disclosed that because ministry is based on integrity he has reached out to NET 2 TV to either ask Obotan to produce evidence to his claims or retract his statements but no action has been taken as yet.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

He emphasized that the church cannot be run by politicians but by religious leaders and so the attacks on genuine leaders of the church were groundless.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Sunday, July 12, 2020
Accra
few clouds
78.8 ° F
78.8 °
78.8 °
78 %
3.5mph
20 %
Sun
77 °
Mon
78 °
Tue
78 °
Wed
80 °
Thu
80 °

READ

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more

10 Ghanaians who gained fame through social media in 2019

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Undoubtedly social media has become a hub for creating people to be known which in one way or the other has made others thrive...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News