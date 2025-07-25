Bishop Agyin Asare’s Son Opens Up On Pastors’ Kids Conference: Life, Ministry & Family Realities

The son of renowned Ghanaian preacher, Bishop Charles Agyinasare, Apostle Francis Agyinasare has opened up about the unique societal pressure children of clerics face simply because of their parents’ calling.

In an exclusive interview with GhPage, he candidly revealed that being a pastor’s child comes with intense scrutiny from both the church and the public.

According to him, unlike children of doctors, engineers, or other professionals, society places a moral burden on pastors’ children to live flawless lives and constantly set a good example, a standard that can be difficult and unrealistic.

“Children of pastors are expected to always do the right things, but society doesn’t hold children of other professionals to that same standard,” he said.

He also discussed about Pastors’ Kids Conference, an initiative aimed at providing a safe space for children of clergy to connect, share their experiences, and support one another.



He explained that the conference helps address the silent challenges that many of them face, including identity struggles, pressure to perform spiritually, and the lack of personal freedom.

Apostle Francis Asare who’s the branch pastor of Perez Chapel at Kumasi Santasi, also highlighted a common misconception: that the child of a pastor is automatically obligated to inherit their father’s ministry.

“A pastor’s child doesn’t need to take over their father’s church,” Apostle Francis stated. “Everyone has their own calling and purpose.”