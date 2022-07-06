- Advertisement -

Bishop Boakye Asiamah aka Bishop Ajagurajah has shocked a lot of Ghanaians with his most recent confession during an interview with Fiifi Part on Kingdom FM.

As openly admitted by the man of God, it would be a great lie for him to attribute the source f his success to hard work.

READ ALSO: Women are now into money rituals than men – Bishop Ajagurajah reveals

Bishop Ajagurjah who dwells and feasts on spirituality confessed that all the successes he has chalked and the money he has was given to him by his known angle named “Ajagurjah” – Therefore that is his sika duro.

In the course of the interview, he also argued that almost 80% of the successful people we know are into sika duro but they will never tell Ghanaians the truth but he’s not shy to admit that he’s also into sika duro.

READ ALSO: Sika duro and ashawo is the source of many people’s wealth – Bishop Ajagurajah reveals

The highly opinionated man of God who is very truthful in his teachings also maintained that both God and Satan gives sika duro and it’s up to a desperate person to chose the source of his or her sika duro.

Bishop Ajagurjah ended his submissions by advising the young ones not to be so great in need of sudden wealth because there’s more to it than the rich people tell us.

Ghanaians who are overwhelmed with his confession have applauded him for disclosing the source of his wealth rather than trumpeting the known cliche “Hard work is the source of my money”.

READ ALSO: Bishop Ajagurajah laughs after being asked about Afia Schwar’s looks