Founder and leader of Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Bishop Abed Kwabena Boakye Asiamah aka Ajagurajah has courted massive attention on the internet after listing the most handsome and beautiful celebrities in the showbiz industry at the moment.

In this hilarious video that is currently trending on the internet, Bishop Ajagurajah eulogized celebrities such as Serwaa Amihere, Patapaa, Kuami Eugene, KiDi etc.

When it got to the turn of Afia Schwar, the man of God laughed his heart out after initially praising Afia Schwar as a beautiful woman.

Bishop Ajagurajah’s additional reactions made it obvious that he didn’t believe what he had earlier said about Afia Schwar’s beauty.

Watch the video below to know more…

Afia Schwar will defiantly throw an indirect shot at Bishop Ajagurajah for ridiculing her in front of the camera.

The controversial loudmouth with surely bathe him with insults in the few days ahead.