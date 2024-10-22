GhPageNewsBishop Salifu Amoako's housegirl arrested for giving car keys to Esrald
News

Bishop Salifu Amoako’s housegirl arrested for giving car keys to Esrald

By Armani Brooklyn
Salifu Amoako

According to Afia Schwar in a new video, Bishop Amoako Salifu’s house girl has been arrested.

As alleged by Afia Schwar, the house girl was arrested for giving the car keys involved in the fatal accident to Esrald.

READ ALSO: Mother of Justine Agbenu yet to speak after accident

- GhPage
Justine FI

In the video, Afia Schwar asserted that the housegirl didn’t inform Bishop Salifu Amoako or his wife before giving the car keys to Esrald.

The socialite advised housegirls and houseboys to always be cautious when dealing with the stubborn children of their employers.

Pressing on, Afia Schwar also admonished Bishop Salifu Amoako for defending his son during last Sunday’s church service by insisting that his son didn’t use a gun to claim the lives of the two girls.

Watch the video below to know more…

-- AD --

READ ALSO: Bishop Amoako Salifu & wife can serve jail term if… Vim Lady educates (Video)

author avatar
Armani Brooklyn
In the end, it wasn't death that surprised me but the stubbornness of life!
See Full Bio
Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Accra
light rain
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
73 %
2mph
85 %
Tue
85 °
Wed
82 °
Thu
83 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways