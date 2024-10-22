Bishop Salifu Amoako’s housegirl arrested for giving car keys to Esrald

According to Afia Schwar in a new video, Bishop Amoako Salifu’s house girl has been arrested.

As alleged by Afia Schwar, the house girl was arrested for giving the car keys involved in the fatal accident to Esrald.

In the video, Afia Schwar asserted that the housegirl didn’t inform Bishop Salifu Amoako or his wife before giving the car keys to Esrald.

The socialite advised housegirls and houseboys to always be cautious when dealing with the stubborn children of their employers.

Pressing on, Afia Schwar also admonished Bishop Salifu Amoako for defending his son during last Sunday’s church service by insisting that his son didn’t use a gun to claim the lives of the two girls.

