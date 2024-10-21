Bishop Amoako Salifu & wife can serve jail term if… Vim Lady educates (Video)

Afia Pokuaa has shared her two cents about the tragic accident involving Bishop Salifu Amoako’s son, where two young girls lost their lives.

In a self-made video, Afia Pokua explained that Bishop Amoako Salifu and his wife will be in serious trouble in the coming days.



The media personality explained that if the police can prove that the parents didn’t stop their son from driving when he shouldn’t have, they could be punished.

She continued that their son could be sent to a special place for kids who break the law for up to three years.

As stated by Afia Pokuaa, videos showing the boy driving too fast before the accident, could make things harder for the parents in court.

She also told people to be careful with what they share on social media, using an example from the United States where parents went to jail because they didn’t stop their child from using a gun, which led to a bad incident at a school.

