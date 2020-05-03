- Advertisement -

Ghanaians especially Kumawood movie lovers are yet-to-come out of shock after the news went viral that one of their favourite actors in the person of Bishop Bernard Nyarko has passed on.

Since the news of his death went viral a lot of people have shared fond memories they had with him and the last words he said to them.

One personality to recount his last encounter with the actor is Ola Micheal an entertainment critic and music producer.

Speaking on UTV’s United Showbiz show, hosted by celebrated actress Nana Ama Mcbrown he said, Bishop Bernard Nyarko once told him he is suffering because God is taking him through a series of punishment for failing to be obedient to Him(God).

According to Ola Michael, Bishop Bernard confided in him that, God had told him to stop acting and go and do his work as a man of God.

He revealed on the show that he constantly was checking up on the actor when he heard he was indisposed for some time.

Adding on, he said the two had planned on an interview on the radio which was scheduled for the second week of May 2020, but unfortunately, death laid his icy hands on him.

May his soul rest in peace.