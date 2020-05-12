Bishop Bernard Nyarko is now an angel in Heaven – Obinim

- Advertisement -

At a point we all thought the founder and leader of International God’s Way Chapel Angel Bishop Daniel Obinim would remain silent following the exposè by Hon. Kennedy Agyapong but that isn’t the case.

Movie lovers are mourning the loss of popular actor Bernard Nyarko aka Bishop and Angel Obinim who wouldn’t want to remain silent on the trending news has added his voice.

According to Angel Obinim, the late Kumawood actor is currently in Heaven where he has been turned into an angel.

He continued that the late actor has accomplished his task on earth and he did it that diligently.

Angel Obinim was asked if whether he saw the actor dying and why didn’t alert him or his family.

In his response, he stated that he saw the actors death but God told him that it was the right time for him to die.

He concluded that his fans, followers, family and friends should desist from mourning him since the actor is living a very happy life in Heaven.