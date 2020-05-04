LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
Bishop Bernard Nyarko's family finally speaks

By Mr. Tabernacle
The untimely death of one of Kumawood’s most decorated and talented actor Bishop Bernard Nyarko has come as a shocker to all especially colleagues in the acting fraternity.

Since the news about his demise went viral, fans and some Ghanaian celebrities have taken to social media to pen down farewell messages to the actor.

READ ALSO: Kumawood stars who recorded a video crying over Bernard Nyarko’s death are fake -Sean Paul

Ghpage TV upon hearing the death of Bishop Bernard Nyarko went to the family house of the deceased to have a chat with some family members.

The atmosphere was not an exciting one as all gathered in the house were filled with sorrow and tears rolling down their cheeks uncontrollably.

Speaking to Ghpage TV, the elder sister of the late Bernard Nyarko, said the news about his death was broken to them in the evening on Saturday by their father in Accra.

Another sister of the late Bernard Nyarko, Dede revealed that his brother had fallen ill for quite a long time in Kumasi, shortly after his case worsened he was sent to Accra to receive urgent medical attention.

READ ALSO: Snr brother of Bishop Bernard Nyarko gives an account on his brother’s death

According to Dede the doctors are yet to come out with the final reports on what actually took his life, though it’s widely believed that he was battling with colon cancer.

Kofi Antwi, another family member also opened up to Ghpage TV, saying the demise of their relative has really saddened their hearts and they would forever remember him.

Indeed the bereaved family has lost a true icon and a great man in the family.

Ghana has lost a great man. Rest in peace Bishop Bernard Nyarko, God be with you.

