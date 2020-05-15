LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
Home Entertainment 'It's left with me and my God' -Bernard Nyarko's last words to...
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

‘It’s left with me and my God’ -Bernard Nyarko’s last words to his mother

By RASHAD
0
Bishop Bernard Nyarko - Mother, Maame Yaa Konadu
Bishop Bernard Nyarko - Mother, Maame Yaa Konadu
- Advertisement -

Bishop Bernard Nyarko’s last words to his mother have finally been revealed by the mother in a new interview observed by Ghpage.com.

Maame Yaa Konadu is the mother of the late actor, Bishop Benard and she has granted an interview with Nana Yaa Brefo of Adom TV to tell the last days of her son’s life.

SEE ALSO: Bishop Bernard Nyarko is now an angel in Heaven – Obinim

According to Maame Yaa Konadu, Bishop Bernard Nyarko knew he was about to die and his last words to her confirmed it.

The grieving woman explained that on many occasions, Bishop Bernard Nyarko refused her food and kept telling her “It’s left with me and my God”.

“There were times he went mute and wouldn’t respond to my attempts to interact with him and when I asked why, he tells me he was communicating with God because it was left with him and his God only”, Maame Konadu narrated.

SEE ALSO: Only Emelia Brobbey & Christiana Awuni supported Bernard Nyarko financially – Close friend reveals

The woman explained Bishop Bernard Nyarko’s last words “It’s left with me and my God” to her have been echoing in her mind ever since he died.

The woman again addressed the allegation from some section of Ghanaians that she killed her own son. She rubbished the claims and vowed that she can never do that.

Prior to the death of Bishop Bernard Nyarko, Kumawood actors such as Big Akwes, Oboy Siki and others went on radio to accuse the woman of planning to kill Bishop Bernard Nyarko.

SEE ALSO: First video from Bishop Bernard Nyarko’s one-week observance

They claimed the woman had prevented everyone from seeing Bishop Bernard Nyarko and they will hold her responsible if he dies. Well, the unfortunate happened and people were pointing fingers.

Previous articleVideo of Ace Hood jamming to Pappy Kojo’s song surfaces on social media

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Video of Ace Hood jamming to Pappy Kojo’s song surfaces on social media

Qwame Benedict -
American rapper Ace Hood has been captured in a video that is fast going viral on social media jamming to Pappy Kojo's...
Read more
Entertainment

Joyce Blessing in a romantic relationship with her gym instructor

Qwame Benedict -
Gospel musician Joyce Blessing for some days now has been trending after it was revealed that her marriage is on the verge...
Read more
Entertainment

Afia Schwar, EL & Lydia Forson come to the defence of Kidi amid Accra FM’s fracas

Mr. Tabernacle -
Yesterday Afrobeats/Highlife singer, Kidi, was faced with an embarrassing situation when Accra FM show host Nana Romeo walked him out of interview...
Read more
Entertainment

My brand is bigger than Accra FM- Kidi hits back at Nana Romeo

Mr. Tabernacle -
Sensational Highlife/Afrobeats singer Kidi has taken a swipe at Accra FM's Nana Romeo for humiliating him on live radio for being late...
Read more
Entertainment

Kidi drops the first reaction after Accra FM presenter sacked him from a live interview

Mr. Tabernacle -
Afrobeat singer, Kidi yesterday had the most embarrassing moment of his life when Nana Romeo of Accra FM sacked him from a...
Read more
Entertainment

Netizens shocked after seeing the real no makeup face of Gloria Sarfo

RASHAD -
One of the most popular faces on Ghanaians screens is that of actress/ media personality, Gloria Sarfo. As expected,...
Read more

TODAY

Friday, May 15, 2020
Accra
scattered clouds
32 ° C
32 °
32 °
62 %
5.7kmh
40 %
Fri
31 °
Sat
31 °
Sun
31 °
Mon
31 °
Tue
31 °

Most Read

Lifestyle

Mother narrates how her 17yr old son impregnated his own younger sisters

RASHAD -
A Devastated mother has shared a sad story on social media to seek advice on what action to take to deal with...
Read more
Lifestyle

Bishop Obinim arrested by Ghana police after Ken’s exposé

RASHAD -
Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder and leader of International Godsway Church has been arrested by the police, Ghpage can confirm.
Read more
Entertainment

Video of the embarrassing moment Accra FM presenter sacked Kidi from a live interview

Mr. Tabernacle -
Afrobeat singer, Kidi had the shock of his life when he was blasted and sacked after showing up late for a scheduled...
Read more
Entertainment

Tracey Boakye welcomes second child- Drops baby bump photos

RASHAD -
Tracey Boakye, the popular Ghanaian actress has given birth to her second child, Ghpage can confirm. Tracey Boakye who...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News