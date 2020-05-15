- Advertisement -

Bishop Bernard Nyarko’s last words to his mother have finally been revealed by the mother in a new interview observed by Ghpage.com.

Maame Yaa Konadu is the mother of the late actor, Bishop Benard and she has granted an interview with Nana Yaa Brefo of Adom TV to tell the last days of her son’s life.

According to Maame Yaa Konadu, Bishop Bernard Nyarko knew he was about to die and his last words to her confirmed it.

The grieving woman explained that on many occasions, Bishop Bernard Nyarko refused her food and kept telling her “It’s left with me and my God”.

“There were times he went mute and wouldn’t respond to my attempts to interact with him and when I asked why, he tells me he was communicating with God because it was left with him and his God only”, Maame Konadu narrated.

The woman explained Bishop Bernard Nyarko’s last words “It’s left with me and my God” to her have been echoing in her mind ever since he died.

The woman again addressed the allegation from some section of Ghanaians that she killed her own son. She rubbished the claims and vowed that she can never do that.

Prior to the death of Bishop Bernard Nyarko, Kumawood actors such as Big Akwes, Oboy Siki and others went on radio to accuse the woman of planning to kill Bishop Bernard Nyarko.

They claimed the woman had prevented everyone from seeing Bishop Bernard Nyarko and they will hold her responsible if he dies. Well, the unfortunate happened and people were pointing fingers.