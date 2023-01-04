Bishop Bernard Nyarko’s son is set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend

The son of the late Kumawood actor Bishop Bernard Nyarko, Gideon Kankam Nyarko is set to tie the knot with his sweetheart Binda Owusu Agyemang.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place on 7th January 2023 at Ntoroso in the Ashanti Region at exactly 8 am.

Check out the details below

The Nyarko family have gone silent following the sudden demise of the father who was a national asset. Bishop Bernard Nyarko was reported dead on May 2, 2020.

His death came as a shocker to Ghanaians, especially movie lovers. Till date his name is mentioned as one of the greatest movie stars Ghana has ever produced.