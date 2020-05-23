- Advertisement -

The Family of the late Kumawood actor Bishop Bernard Nyarko has released the date for his final funeral rite and burial service.

The final funeral date was settled after the one-week observance of the late actor which came off on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Lakeside Estate, in Accra.

According to the family, the late Bernard Nyarko will be laid-in-state on Saturday, 27th June at Accra Lakeside Estate (Community 5) at 7:00am – 9:30am for filling past.

He will be buried (private internment) at Accra Lake Side Estate (Community 5).

A private burial service will be held at Akuapem Obosomase (his father’s hometown near Larteh Akuapem in the Eastern Region of Ghana).