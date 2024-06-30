Bishop Bonegas recounts how he lost all his money and properties and became a site labourer – Video

Famed Ghanaian man of God, Bishop Bonegas has recounted how he made enough money at a very young age but lost it all at a point.

Speaking in a heartfelt interview with GhPage’s Rashad, Bishop Bonegas narrated how at the age of 18, he was very rich and comfortable in life.

He had his own tailoring shop as well as another shop for hardware.

However, he lost it all when God wanted him to become a full-time minister of Christ.

One of the early signs God showed him that he wanted him to become a full-time minister was the mysterious loss of people’s items of clothing and other expensive materials which were worth GHS 5 million.

After the tragic incident, he was forced to sell his shop and other properties. Once a full-time boss who had everything he wanted, he was now forced to become a site labourer to be able to feed.

Despite all these trials, Bishop Bonegas stated that he wasn’t discouraged because God had once recalled to him that he would become a powerful and popular cleric.

