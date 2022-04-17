- Advertisement -

The Founder and General Overseer of the Lighthouse Group of Churches, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills has just opened up about the death of his son, 48hrs after the news broke.

Dr David Heward-Mills — who was a medical doctor in the United States — died on Easter Friday, April 15, 2022, after a short illness. He was 31 years old.

Until now, his family had remained silent as the renowned Evangelist led a grand Miracle Service at the Independence Square on Good Friday.

In a sermon titled, ‘The grave is not the end’, Dag said the death of his son David has created a “funny environment.”

“My son David just passed away. It spoils everything. You ask me am I sad? If you had a son who died, will you be sad? You should ask yourself that question. It [ spoils everything. It brings a funny environment and it makes nonsense of everything. We always try to wish it further and further away but that is how it is.”

David worked as a resident physician at Prisma Health, Columbia in the United States of America, for almost two years.

He was a Research Physician at Shriners Hospitals for Children in Galveston.

His death was announced in a circular issued to members of the church.

“It is with deep regret and great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing away of David Heward-Mills, after a short illness. David was the first son of our Founder and Presiding Bishop.”

“We, also as a church, are heartbroken, however, we stand with our leader and his family and believe that God will comfort and see us through this very difficult season.”

“Please respect their privacy during this difficult time. Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.”