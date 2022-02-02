Bishop Obinim and his driver fined GH¢1,200 by court for illegally using strobe lights and siren

- Advertisement -

The Founder of the International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, and his driver have been fined to the tune of GH¢ 1,200 for illegally using strobe lights and sirens.

The fine was slapped on the preacher by the Akropong Magistrate Court on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

Bishop Obinim together with his driver, Eric Kofi Agyeman were captured in a video driving a Toyota Landcruiser fitted with strobe lights and siren contrary to road traffic regulations 74 (1) of Road Traffic Regulation 2012 LI 2180.

Police investigation upon a review of the video footage led to the arrest of the driver, Eric Kofi Agyeman, and the owner of the vehicle, Bishop Daniel Obinim.

The two were then put before the Akropong Magistrate Court.

The court further ordered them to remove all unapproved strobe lights and sirens on the vehicle.

Under the supervision of the police, the strobe lights and sirens were removed and same retained by the police.

“We are appealing to car owners to stop fixing strobe lights and sirens, which they are not entitled to, on their vehicles. Car owners who flout the law will be prosecuted”, the police said in a statement.

There is a growing trend in Ghana where drivers especially SUV owners use sirens to weave through traffic, causing public nuisance in the process and also enjoying an unmerited advantage over other road users.

It’s however an offence to use these strobe lights and sirens without lawful approval.

The police have on a number of occasions vowed to clamp down on drivers who use sirens unlawfully.

Offenders of the traffic regulation are liable to a fine of not more than 25 penalty units or a term of imprisonment of not more than 30 days, or both.