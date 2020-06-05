The head pastor of International God’s Way Church, Bishop Angel Daniel Obinim has finally spoken after he was recently arrested.

Bishop Obinim stated that following the President’s directive to open the churches, his church will still remain closed to avoid any trouble with the authorities.

According to the man of God, due to the number of his congregants he cannot abide by the 100 people per service rule therefore his church remains closed.

He also revealed that it was his physical body that had a problem with the police but his spirit which is the ‘Angel’ was still working spiritually.

Bishop Obinim further stated that his ‘Angel’ part had no problem with the police but was working in the spiritual realms for the children of God.

“It was the body that had a problem in Ghana but my spirit which lives in me and works as an ‘Angel’ had no problem. It was still working in the spiritual realms to help the children of God”, Obinim averred.

The man of God was arrested on 19th May 2020 after he was charged with the publication of false news and forging of documents.

Bishop Daniel Obinim was later released on bail for the sum of 100,000 cedis with three sureties.

On 1st June, 2020, the Kaneshie District Court adjourned the case to 20th July 2020 to enable prosecution complete its investigation.

Bishop Obinim’s arrest comes after Hon. Kennedy Agyapong made serious allegations against him and also called him a fake man of God.