Member of Parliament for Assin Central Hon. Kenedy Agyapong has once again dropped another bombshell in his ongoing fight against Angel Bishop Daniel Obinim accusing him of instructing a colleague pastor to sleep with his own blood sister.

READ ALSO: Angel Obinim has been sleeping with Benedicta Gafah – Hon. Kennedy Agyapong

The honorable member speaking on his NET2 TV yesterday, Monday, April 20, 2020, disclosed that Angel Obinim sometime ago ordered a colleague pastor to sleep with his own sister to rid himself off a bad omen which the pastor did. (The name of the said pastor withheld).

The maverick politician based on his claims went on to say Obinim ordered the same pastor to sleep with a man and he’ll be free from all ills after he went to him for advice. The pastor found this to be an abomination and refused to do it.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

To climax his series on exposing Bishop Daniel Obinim as a fake man of God who is also a womanizer, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong went hard and raw in his revelations about him.

READ ALSO: Kennedy Agyapong shows photos of all the 13 girlfriends of Obinim

Countless times Kennedy has proved that Angel Obinim is not a true man of God but a liar. These acts of condoning and coniving to rape and incest must be investigated and jailed if found guilty.

Meanwhile Hon. Kennedy has also dropped another bombshell claiming Angel Obinim has gone pants down with actress Benedicta Gafa.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW TO GET ALL THE GIST:

Anyways, the actresss is yet-to-respond to these new allegation leveled against her and her response might with bring her either good luck or bad luck.