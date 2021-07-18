- Advertisement -

A pastor of Living Faith Church known as Peter Godwin has disclosed that he and other 39 pastors have been sacked for generating low income for the church.

In a video, Peter Godwin who is a pastor at the church’s branch in Ikere-Ekiti indicated that he was appointed to head the church on 28th August 2020.

According to the man of God, he received a call from the state pastor and was given a sack letter when he went to his office.

He explained that after further enquiries he was informed that he has been dismissed due to low income.

“On the 1st of July, I received a call that the state pastor wants to see me, so I thought I was the only one. I was surprised, so I went to his office. When I got there, I saw other pastors too, over 40 of them, so I joined them.

A few minutes later, we were issued a letter. I opened the content of the letter to see what was there and I saw that it was a sack letter. So I called the management the next day to know what happened since I wasn’t involved in any dubious activity or evil act.

I was told by the management was that the church doesn’t operate at a loss, they also told me the total income that is being generated from my station should be able to cater for my welfare and accommodation, so as a result of low income, I’m hereby dismissed”, Pastor Peter disclosed.

See below a copy of the letter;

Watch the video below;

He also indicated that they were ordered to vacate their present accommodation immediately without prior notice.