Bishop Salifu Amoako and his wife have reportdely divorced for years – Deep secrets drops

Controversial Ghanaian socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger, has made shocking allegations regarding the marital status of Bishop Salifu Amoako, the founder and leader of Alive Chapel International.

According to Afia Schwar, Bishop Amoako and his wife, Madam Mouha, have been divorced for years, although this information has not been made public.

Afia Schwar, known for stirring controversy, claimed that despite the reverence surrounding Bishop Amoako, he no longer lives under the same roof with Madam Mouha.

She suggested that the couple’s separation has been kept hidden from the public eye, and the collapse of their marriage is unknown to most Ghanaians.

The outspoken socialite confidently stated that the respected religious leader is now a divorcee.

She additionally insinuated that the concealment of this issue is intentional.

