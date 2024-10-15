Bishop Salifu Amoako and wife arrested as their son killls 2 in fatal East Legon accident

The Ghana Police Service says it has arrested suspects, Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako and Mouha Amoako, parents of the suspect driver involved in the fatal accident that claimed two lives at East Legon on Saturday, October 12, 2024.

The parents of the 16-year-old suspect driver Elrad Salifu Amoako are currently in custody assisting the investigation.

In a statement today, the service indicated that investigations have so far established that on 12th October 2024, suspect driver, Elrad, driving a Jaguar SUV vehicle with one other occupant, rammed into a 4×4 Acura vehicle, driven by Joseph Ackah with four other occupants, at Mensah Wood Street at East Legon.

Both cars caught fire and burned beyond recognition.

Additionally, the investigation further indicates that three of the five victims in the Acura vehicle during the accident were rescued, and the other two identified as Justine Agbenu and Maame Dwomoh, both 12 years of age, lost their lives.