Bishop Salifu Amoako and wife rearrested with fresh charges

Bishop Salifu Amoako and his wife, Mouha Amoaka, have been arrested again and hit with fresh charges concerning the tragic East Legon vehicular accident that claimed the lives of two teenagers.

Initially charges against them were dismissed, but as it stands now authorities have taken new legal action.

Their 16-year-old son, Elrad Salifu Amoako, was sentenced in December 2024 to six months in a correctional center after pleading guilty to manslaughter and other charges.

Per reports the teenager was recklessly speeding in his parents’ Jaguar when the fatal crash occurred.

This latest development has rekindled public interest in the case, as many continue to seek justice for the victims and accountability for all parties involved.