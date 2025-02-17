type here...
News

Bishop Salifu Amoako and wife rearrested with fresh charges

By Kwasi Asamoah
Bishop Salifu Amoako and wife

Bishop Salifu Amoako and his wife, Mouha Amoaka, have been arrested again and hit with fresh charges concerning the tragic East Legon vehicular accident that claimed the lives of two teenagers.

Initially charges against them were dismissed, but as it stands now authorities have taken new legal action.

Their 16-year-old son, Elrad Salifu Amoako, was sentenced in December 2024 to six months in a correctional center after pleading guilty to manslaughter and other charges.

Per reports the teenager was recklessly speeding in his parents’ Jaguar when the fatal crash occurred.

This latest development has rekindled public interest in the case, as many continue to seek justice for the victims and accountability for all parties involved.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Marriage and relationship struggles made me see every man as just a friend – Christiana Awuni

2Baba Ned Nwoko polygamy

2Face has done well, polygamy is the key to create a balance and avoid fornication” – Ned Nwoko lauds...

GhPageNews

TODAY

Tuesday, February 18, 2025
28.2 C
Accra

Also Read

VIDEO: Maame Serwaa cries as she addresses reports of using her mom for rituals

Maame Serwaa

CCTV footage showing how the world’s first openly gay imam was shot dead surfaces

South Korean Actress Kim Sae-Ron, 24, Found Dead

South Korean Actress Kim Sae-Ron, 24, Found Dead

Zanzou: Night club under fire for making boys who weren’t able to pay bills insert bottles in their backsides

Zanzou Night club under fire for making boys who were not able to pay bills insert bottles at thier backside

Angry wife shares her hubby’s sidechick’s vajayjay photos online to disgrace her

Angry wife shares her hubby's sidechick's vajayjay photos online to disgrace her
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways