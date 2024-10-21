type here...
GhPageEntertainmentBishop Salifu Amoako Is My Uncle But- McBrown
Entertainment

Bishop Salifu Amoako Is My Uncle But- McBrown

By Mzta Churchill
Actress turned media personality, Nana Ama McBrown has disclosed her relationship with the trending Ghanaian man of God, Bishop Salifu Amoako.

Speaking on the recent episode of her show, “Onua Showtime” the actress decided to add her cent to the ongoing issue.

The beautiful actress said she took part in the vigil that was organized to honor the duo who lost their lives in the popular East Legon fatal accident.

Sharing what she saw over there, actress McBrown said that had it not been for her fastness, she would have swallowed an unknown insect because she was taken aback at the scene.

Claiming she wouldn’t talk to benefit Prophet Salifu Amoako, McBrown begged the bereaved family to forgive the popular Ghanaian man of God even though the incident was so painful.

McBrown also revealed that Bishop Salifu Amoako is her uncle so she knows her very much, saying that he is a very good person.

Source:GH PAGE

