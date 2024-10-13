GhPageNewsBishop Salifu Amoako's son fingered for killling two in fatal East Legon...
News

Bishop Salifu Amoako’s son fingered for killling two in fatal East Legon accident

By Armani Brooklyn
Bishop Amoako Salifu

Bishop Salifu Amoako, the founder and general overseer of Alive International Chapel, has become the centre of attention on social media following a tragic accident involving his 16-year-old son.

According to reports, the accident occurred while his family was celebrating the 25th birthday of Bishop Amoako’s eldest son.

As alleged, his younger son, aged 16, took his mother’s Jaguar to run an errand, unaware of the fatal consequences that would follow.

While speeding in the Jaguar, the minor driver lost control and crashed into an Acura Mazda that was adhering to traffic regulations.

The collision resulted in a catastrophic fire that tragically claimed the lives of four people who were trapped inside the Acura.

Luckily, Bishop Salifu Amoako’s son and his friend who was riding with him miraculously survived the crash.

Both were rushed to the hospital with injuries, while the families of the victims grieve an unimaginable loss.

Source:GHpage

