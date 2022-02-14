type here...
“Ghana has seen unprecedented growth under his leadership” – Bishop TD Jakes eulogizes President Akufo-Addo

By Albert
American Bishop TD Jakes has described President Akufo-Addo’s presidency as an epitome of unprecedented social and political growth.

This, the Bishop of the Potter’s House, has said ahead of President Akufo-Addo’s official visit to the megachurch on his 10-day tour.

In an official welcome video, Bishop TD Jakes was full of praise for the Ghanaian leader by praising his leadership skills which, according to him, has repositioned Ghana as a shining citadel of democracy on the continent.

“His Excellency’s presidency in Ghana has seen unprecedented social and political growth that has revitalized the country and set the foundation for its future,” TD Jakes said.

President Akufo-Addo is expected to deliver a speech at the International Leadership Summit Masterclass as a Special Guest at the precincts of the Potter’s House.

