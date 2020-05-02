- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actor and comedian, Bismark The Joke, has spoken for the first time after Funny Face took swipe at him and two others, Lil Win and Kalybos.

It would be remembered that Funny Face has vowed to expose Bismark The Joke, Lil Win, and Kalybos for speaking ill about him.

In a series of posts on social media, Funny Face dared the trio to say ‘fiim fimm’ and he will spill the secrets he knows about them.

Now, three days after Funny Face’s rants on social media, Bismark The Joke has finally opened his mouth.

Bismark The Joke has taken to social media to post a nice photo of himself looking flashy.

He decided to caption his photo using a love emoji.

Checkout the photo below:

Bismark The Joke’s photo has drawn massive reactions from social media users.

@muntarifatima: “I saw u and kalybos in my dream going to funnyface House to apologize to him pls if u guys know that u have wronged him pls kindly apologize to him telling someone that u are sorry doesn’t mean u are a fool or u don’t know what u are doing but it shows Maturity tnx.”

@yampomah: “common fiim Fiim you can say.”

@nanayaaamoahw: “Say FIM FIM.”

@abusquo: “I love this dude, I love funny face too??. Fuccck all the politics. It’s a beautiful world. Life is short.”

@mr.cudjoe: “Fine boy.”