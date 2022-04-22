- Advertisement -

Slay queen and actress Rosemond Brown aka Akuapem Poloo has lashed out at some netizens who have criticized her for her wild jubilation over an iPhone 13 gift she got from Shatta Wale.

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale who is currently out of the country got Poloo a brand new iPhone 13 Pro Max recently through a friend.

After receiving the phone, Akuapim Poloo has been all over social media flaunting her new phone and showing appreciation to Shatta Wale.

This angered some people who felt she was overexcited because of what they described as a ‘common’ iPhone 13 which has been around for some time now and would soon fade away in the coming months.

Poloo who isn’t pleased with the way some netizens are bashing her went live to respond to them saying she is excited because of the fact that Shatta Wale has dashed her a phone.

According to her, she is always grateful for the things people do for her that is why she is all over social media making noise about her new iPhone gift.

She described those insulting her as bitches who can’t live without her.

Watch the video below:

Akuapem Poloo asked that people should stop hating on her adding that they are unhappy because they are not the ones who got the phone.