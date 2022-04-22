type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentBitches can't live without me - Akuapem Poloo
Entertainment

Bitches can’t live without me – Akuapem Poloo

By Qwame Benedict
Akuapem Poloo showing off with her iPhone 13 Pro Max
Rosemond Brown
- Advertisement -

Slay queen and actress Rosemond Brown aka Akuapem Poloo has lashed out at some netizens who have criticized her for her wild jubilation over an iPhone 13 gift she got from Shatta Wale.

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale who is currently out of the country got Poloo a brand new iPhone 13 Pro Max recently through a friend.

After receiving the phone, Akuapim Poloo has been all over social media flaunting her new phone and showing appreciation to Shatta Wale.

This angered some people who felt she was overexcited because of what they described as a ‘common’ iPhone 13 which has been around for some time now and would soon fade away in the coming months.

Poloo who isn’t pleased with the way some netizens are bashing her went live to respond to them saying she is excited because of the fact that Shatta Wale has dashed her a phone.

According to her, she is always grateful for the things people do for her that is why she is all over social media making noise about her new iPhone gift.

She described those insulting her as bitches who can’t live without her.

Watch the video below:

Subscribe to watch new videos

Akuapem Poloo asked that people should stop hating on her adding that they are unhappy because they are not the ones who got the phone.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, April 22, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    82.8 ° F
    82.8 °
    82.8 °
    78 %
    2.6mph
    20 %
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    87 °
    Tue
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News