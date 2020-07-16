type here...
GhPage News Bitcoin scammers take over Twitter accounts of Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Apple...
News

Bitcoin scammers take over Twitter accounts of Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Apple and Obama

Avatar
By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Barrack-Obama-Bill-Gates-Elyon-Musk
Barrack-Obama-Bill-Gates-Elyon-Musk
- Advertisement -

The official Twitter accounts of Barack Obama, Jeff Bezos, Joe Biden, Elon Musk and many other high-profile people and companies became victims Wednesday in one of the most visible cyberscams in the internet’s history.

Suspected Bitcoin scammers took control of accounts belonging to the rich and famous, as well as lower-profile accounts, for more than two hours during the afternoon and tricked at least a few hundred people into transferring the cryptocurrency.

A tweet typical of the attack, sent from the account of Bill Gates, the software mogul who is the world’s second-wealthiest person, promised to double all payments sent to his Bitcoin address for the next 30 minutes.

Within minutes, innocent people had sent their hard-earned money to the corrupt persons and posted screenshot evidence awaiting their returns.

The bitcoin address linked in the tweets posted to Gates’s and Musk’s account was quickly overwhelmed with more than 200 instances of people sending it money, totalling more than $50,000.

People on Twitter called out the Gates tweet, and others like it from other accounts, as obvious scams.

Similar tweets appeared on Musk’s account and on an account associated with Cash, an app for transferring money. The tweets were deleted after several minutes.

Twitter spokeswoman Aly Pavela said the company was looking into the issue and would have more to say later.

Some of the accounts have huge followings. Gates has 51.1 million Twitter followers, while tech executive Musk has 36.9 million. Apple’s has 4.5 million.

Cryptocurrency investors and brothers Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss said from their Twitter accounts that they believed all major Twitter accounts in the industry had been compromised and were tweeting about a fake partnership.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, July 16, 2020
Accra
scattered clouds
77 ° F
77 °
77 °
83 %
4.2mph
30 %
Thu
76 °
Fri
79 °
Sat
78 °
Sun
79 °
Mon
78 °

READ

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more

10 Ghanaians who gained fame through social media in 2019

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Undoubtedly social media has become a hub for creating people to be known which in one way or the other has made others thrive...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News