Black Panther star, Michael B. Jordan involved in a ghastly car crash

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Michael B. Jordan was involved in a traffic collision when his Ferrari collided with a stationary Kia.

According to a spokesperson from the LAPD, the incident took place at 11:34 p.m. on a bustling stretch of Sunset Boulevard and was classified as a vehicle collision involving a moving vehicle and a parked one.

There were no injuries or damage to property, other than the Kia and the Ferrari. LAPD told Michael to fill out a police report online.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the blue Ferrari crashed into a parked car on the street.

Police did not confirm if Jordan was the one driving or if he was even in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

