Black people are their own enemies, they don’t deserve better – Efia Odo

Often times Black people (African’s) are their own enemies, in the sense that no African would want to ever support fellow African.

We dependent on foreign help neglecting our own which could probably be of great help to us.

In view of this, Popular Instagram video vixen, photo mode and actress Efia Odo in her most recent post on social media precisely Twitter has something to say about Africans.

Efia Odo stated that black people’s worst enemy is black people. According to her, black people hate themselves to the extent that they don’t even know they deserve more than what they’re getting.

In a series of post sighted, Efia Odo mentioned that Africans would even fight you for helping them fight for their own right while demanding the best for them.

She wrote; “Black people’s worst enemy is black people. No other race brings each other down more than blacks. Always divided never United.”

“Fight for African rights and your own African people will fight you for fighting for them. They don’t even know they deserve more than what they’re getting. Shit aches my heart.”

Drawing an idea from her post she probably means Africans don’t deserve better because we don’t appreciate our own. Anything African is just not good!

This mentality should change. Note: Africans are capable of managing its own affairs and thus to achieve this the ‘Black Mentality’ should be off our dictionary.