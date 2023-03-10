- Advertisement -

With twelve nominations under his belt, Black Sherif is in the lead for the Ghana Music Awards Europe 2023.

In addition to other categories, he received nominations for Artiste of the Year, Hip Life/Hip Pop Artist of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Hip Life/Hip Pop Song of the Year.

With the release of “First Sermon” in May 2022, Black Sherif first became well-known in 2021.

King Promise received 11 nominations, followed by Camidoh, the singer of the hit song “Sugarcane,” who received 9 nominations.

Sarkodie and Stonebwoy are among the others, each receiving 6 nominations. Diana Hamilton and Shatta Wale both had 5 nominations to their names.

On March 1, 2023, in Accra, the Ghana Music Awards Europe (GMA EUROPE) were successfully introduced.

A significant number of celebrities, media figures, and artists attended the event, which was widely attended.

The event served as a platform for the organizers to introduce Jim Ray Estates Limited as the Ghana Music Awards Europe’s Title Sponsor.

James Okine, CEO of Jim Ray Estates Ltd., expressed delight and hope for his participation in the Ghana Music Awards Europe.

For the winners of the Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Europe Based Artist of the Year awards, he announced an aperitive land package in Accra.

He claims that the winners of the three aforementioned categories will receive two (2) plots of land worth GHS 120,000, one (1) plot worth GHS 60,000, and one (1) plot worth GHS 60,000, respectively.

Vice Chairman of the Board Jay Foley said during the launch of the Ghana Music Awards Europe; “for us to win the music war, we have to award and support these artistes. What they do feed the soul.”

