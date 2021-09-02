type here...
Entertainment

Black Sherif beats Sarkodie, Yaw Tog, WizKid to emerge most-streamed artiste on YouTube in August

By Kweku Derrick
Mohammed Ismail Sherif, known in showbiz circles as Black Sherif, has chalked a new feat after topping a local chart of YouTube streams for the month of August 2021.

According to statistics compiled by Charts Ghana, the First and Second Sermon hitmaker managed to take pole position as the most streamed artiste on the video-based platform in the last 31 days.

Per the records published on their Twitter page, Black Sherif managed to amass a whopping 2.35 million views on YouTube beating the likes of Ghana’s fastest rapper Sarkodie, Yaw Tog, Shatta Wale and Nigeria’s WizKid.

Check out the list below

Top 10 Artists on @YouTube for the Month of August

1.@blacksherif – 2.35M+ views

2.@Mona4reall1 – 1.14M+

3.@sarkodie – 1.05M+

4.@shattawalegh – 1.04M+

5.@Omah_Lay – 489k+

6.@wizkidayo – 461k+

7.@YAWTOG – 439k+

8.@dianaahamilton – 434k+

9.@officialguchi2 – 432k+

10.@MMercychinwo – 425k+

Black Sherif took the music scene in Ghana by storm after he dropped his First Sermon. The buzz around the musician soared within a short period and he tapped into the trend to drop his Second Sermon.

His Second Sermon shot through the roof in a matter of days and he got his first 1 million views on YouTube with the song going viral in the country and beyond.

Source:GHPage

