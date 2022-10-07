type here...
Black Sherif is Bob Marley incarnated – Sonnie Badu

By Kweku Derrick
Black-Sherif-Sonnie-Badu-Bob-Marley
Black Sherif (L), Sonnie Badu (C) and Bob Marley (R)
UK-based Ghanaian gospel singer and preacher, Dr Sonnie Badu has showered plaudits on young rapper Black Sherif following the release of his debut album ‘The Villain I Never Was’ on Thursday.

Dr Badu who is mesmerised by the young star’s pen game said he believes Black Sherif embodies the spirit of Jamaica’s iconic reggae singer Bob Marley who died in 1981.

In a post shared on his social media handle, he wrote: “I think this young man @blacksherif_ is BoB Marley incarnate living in Ghana. His songwriting abilities are just incredible.”

In reaction to the album, the highly impressed preacher also prophesied about Black Sherif’s life saying he was going to be a music giant on the African continent.

Badu added: “This new album solidifies the fact that – he will be one of the Giants of African music. And he will surely win some #Grammys for Ghana .. May God protect you from jealousy, envy, and premature termination as you walk in your giftings…. #DrBadu.”

‘The Villain I Never Was’ has received so many positive reviews with Sherif’s unique style of music attracting commendation and suggestions to forge his own genre of music.

