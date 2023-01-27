Black Sherif can win a Grammy for Ghana – Danny Lampo 

- Advertisement -

Black Sherif’s back to back production of hit songs has attracted the attention of award-winning Ghanaian afrobeat artiste Danny Lampo

The “Ebony” crooner has tipped the 20-year-old rapper to win a Grammy Award for Ghana in the future, should he keep up with his hard work.

Black Sherif has been admonished to remain humble and focused

Danny Lampo, like many Music lovers, has rated Blacko as the next big thing in the Ghanaian music scene. His first album “The villain I Never Was” was released somewhere last year and has been topping charts locally and internationally.

In a post, Danny Lampo congratulated him for being able to penetrate the Nigerian music market.

Being able to cross the border of Ghana and enter into the Nigerian music market is not a joke, I’ve been in the music scene for a while now, and I know how hard it is to be accepted in the Nigerian music market.

“I am very proud of you, Your music has been playing around the world. Remain humble and focused, come up with more quality music and stay clean. Hopefully, you can win the Grammy not just for Ghana but for Africa. Lampo wrote.

The “villain I Never Was” has received tons of airplay, becoming one of the most streamed song in the world

Danny Lampo is an Italian-born UK-based Ghanaian afrobeat artiste, he was born in Palermo, Italy on 2nd September 1993, Daniel Amponsah known is showbiz as Danny Lampo is one of the few artistes from Ghana who had a great year from 2020 as he was on almost all the big shows in the UK with some big stars including Grammy award-winning artistes Anthony Hamilton and Tiana Kocher.

Danny Lampo also made some point as to why Nigerian music is going international, It is a cultural characteristic of all human communities that is universal. Pitch, rhythm, dynamics, and the acoustic aspects of timbre and texture are all included in general definitions of music.

Some of these aspects may be emphasized, de-emphasized, or omitted depending on the style or type of music.

There are instrumental pieces, vocal pieces, and pieces that mix singing and instruments; music is performed with a wide range of instruments and vocal approaches ranging from singing to rapping; there are instrumental pieces, vocal pieces, and works that combine singing and instruments.

One of the key ways to sell and promote culture apart from festivals is through music. Since the beginning of time, every single country has been promoting and selling its cultures and making its identity known through music and so far, some countries have done marvellously well at that by indigenously organizing sounds using elements from their cultures.

One of the countries in Africa that have been breaking global boundaries by simply putting together elements of their very own culture, vibes, and language in their songs is Nigeria.

With the emergence of stars like Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Don Jazzy, P-Square, Iyanya, Rema and the rest, the country is well known globally for its Afro beat/Afro fusion genre.

As a musician, one of the main reasons why Nigerians seem to be doing so well with music internationally is the fact that they maintain the originality and cultural vibes in almost every song to be released by a Nigerian artist.

Ghana, on the other hand, has been doing marvelously well with most artists attaining global stands but to Rob shoulders with Nigerians when it comes to music.

Some top-tier stars from Ghana making recognized are Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and Shatta Wale but these folks still lack the basics Nigerians have adopted in achieving global stands and I think Black Sherif has shown and proven to be one of the best to get to that level the Nigerians are. Just some few years of breaking through to mainstream and his everywhere. He even managed to penetrate the Nigerian music market with his songs. That alone says it all.

Ever listened to Burna Boy’s Grammy award-winning album “Twice As Tall”? Every single song on the album contains substances from the Nigerian culture, especially their language. Not only has the album gained recognition but has made the originality of the Nigerian culture known to the world.

Sarkodie’s seventh studio Album, “No Pressure”. According to him, the album is purely Hip-hop, thus not everyone will enjoy the songs.

The point here is, adopting the Hip-hop culture knowing perfectly well your country-men won’t enjoy was a wrong move because if your fan base in the country is unable to push to appreciate the craft, there is absolutely no way an outsider will appreciate it.

Black Sherif also released an album “The Villain I Never Was” When listening to the song you can feel the authenticity in the song and how relatable it is for everyone who hears it.

The debate whether the Nigerian music industry is better than the Ghanaian music industry has been an indecisive one; however, Ghanaians have a lot to learn from Nigerians in terms of entertainment and promotional tactics.

Danny Lampo is currently promoting his new single “Baba” and touring some parts of Europe as well.