type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentBlack Sherif crowned as 'Youth Chief' in Tamale
Entertainment

Black Sherif crowned as ‘Youth Chief’ in Tamale [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
Black Sherif crowned chief in Tamale-1
- Advertisement -

Musician Black Sherif has been crowned the Nachin Naa of Tamale by traditional rulers in the Northern Region for his exploits in the field of music.

The title which translates to English as ‘Youth Chief’ was bestowed on the rapper during his tour of the region as part of promotions for his maiden album ‘The Villain I Never Was’ released on October 6.

A video of Black Sherif’s coronation on Monday, October 10, 2022, shows him being adorned in ‘Batakari’ – a rich African smock – and a matching headgear by two elderly men.

The ceremony was witnessed by a small group of young people in the village in a dedicated room.

Meanwhile, the rapper’s 14-track album has already topped charts and received positive feedback from music lovers.

He has also received massive endorsements from some big names in the local music industry, including Ghana’s most decorated rapper Sarkodie.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, October 10, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    70 %
    2.9mph
    75 %
    Mon
    84 °
    Tue
    82 °
    Wed
    84 °
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    79 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News