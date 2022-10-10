- Advertisement -

Musician Black Sherif has been crowned the Nachin Naa of Tamale by traditional rulers in the Northern Region for his exploits in the field of music.

The title which translates to English as ‘Youth Chief’ was bestowed on the rapper during his tour of the region as part of promotions for his maiden album ‘The Villain I Never Was’ released on October 6.

A video of Black Sherif’s coronation on Monday, October 10, 2022, shows him being adorned in ‘Batakari’ – a rich African smock – and a matching headgear by two elderly men.

The ceremony was witnessed by a small group of young people in the village in a dedicated room.

Meanwhile, the rapper’s 14-track album has already topped charts and received positive feedback from music lovers.

He has also received massive endorsements from some big names in the local music industry, including Ghana’s most decorated rapper Sarkodie.