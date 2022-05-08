Black Sherif crowned as the worst dresser for #VGMA23

- Advertisement -

Black Sherif has now taken over Kuami Eugene’s position as the musician with the poorest fashion sense.

Before the emergence of the Second Sermon hitmaker, Lynx Entertainment signee, Kuami Eugene was always trolled after every major event because he was always badly dressed although the clothes he wore were expensive.

After the second edition of the 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards that came off yesterday at the Grand Arena in Accra, Black Sherif has been trending on the internet as his pictures for the red carpets have been turned into hilarious memes

According to internet trolls, Black Sherif dressed like he was going to the farm and he could have worm something better.

Many social media users have compared his appearance to that of Laa-Laa of Teletubbies.

The curtains for the 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) have been drawn.

The two-part event which kickstarted on Friday, May 6, 2022, came to an end on Sunday dawn at the Grand Arena in Accra.

The second night of the music awards on Saturday saw electrifying performances from the likes of KiDi, Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, Sefa and many others.

Below are the winners on the 2nd night of the VGMA23

Ohemaa Mercy – Best Gospel Song of the year (Ote Me Mu)

Joe Mettle – Best Gospel Artiste of the Year

Black Sherif – Best Hip Hop song of the Year (2nd Sermon)

Sarkodie – Best Hiphop/HipLife Artiste of the Year

Gyakie & Omah Lay – Best International Collaboration of the Year (Forever Remix)

Okyeame Kwame – Best Hiplife Song of the Year (Yeeko)

Fameye – Best Afropop Song of the Year (Praise)

KiDi – Best Reggae and Dancehall Song of the Year (Touch It)

Akwaboah – Best Highlife Artiste of the Year

Stonebwoy – Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year

KiDi – Best Afrobeat/Afropop Artiste of the Year

Lyrical Joe – Best Rap Performance

Kinaata – Best Highlife Song of the Year (Thy Grace)

Sefa – Best Afrobeat Song of the year (Echoke)

D-Black – Best Collaboration of the Year with (Enjoyment Minister)

Amaare – Record/Audio Engineer of the Year (Sad Girls Luv Money)

Black Sherif – Best New Artiste of the Year

KiDi – Album/EP of the Year (Golden Boy)

KiDi – Most Popular Song of the Year (Touch It)

KiDi – Artiste of the Year