Black Sherif has left a lot of people thinking if everything is okay with him after details of his new contract deal surfaced on social media.

Blacko as he is affectionately known has been in the news for the past few days following his decision to part ways with his former management to sign a new deal with Empire entertainment without the consent of his handlers.

Well, from the look of things, people especially fans of the musician have expressed their disappointment with him saying that he has now spoilt or destroyed his career just by following this deal.

According to the details we gathered, the first sermon hitmaker would earn $86 approximately Ghc 583 a month with his new contract.

Watch a member of his former label talk about the new deal with Empire:

Check out some reactions from his fans

