Black Sherif featured in Michael B Jordan’s Hollywood blockbuster movie, Creed III

Black Sherif has once again made Ghana proud with his talent and ability to attract the international recognition he deserves.

The award-winning musician has been featured on a soundtrack for Michael B Jordan’s ‘Creed III movie’, which is to premiere on March 3rd.

Three artists are featured in the song. The song is produced by American rapper J Cole’s Dreamville record label and has Bas and Kel-p on it alongside Black Sherif.

The song is titled blood, sweat and tear, and fans are drooling over Black Sherif’s talent.

Netizens have reacted to the song and praised Black Sherif for such an inspiring and international masterpiece.