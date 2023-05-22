type here...
Black Sherif finally confirms he has happily joined the Illuminati for fame?
Entertainment

Black Sherif finally confirms he has happily joined the Illuminati for fame?

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
New Music Sensation Black Sherif is garnering attention for himself that could later in the years cause serious harm to his music and brand.

The Young Star in the last few days has been trending after he displayed a Baphomet on stage while performing in New York last weekend.

During his show in New York over the weekend, Black Sherif projected the sign of Baphomet while performing on stage.

Black Sherif’s projection of Baphomet as a backdrop during his show in New York could indicate that he was trying to appeal to the different people who were present or had joined.

This conversation has brought to light that Blacko even has a tattoo of the Baphomet on his hand and boldly flaunted it in the pictures he shared not long ago on his official Twitter account.

CLEARER CUT OF THE BAPHOMET TATTOO ON BLACKO’S HAND

These photos have made netizens and Ghanaians believe that Blacko has confirmed his involvement in the Illuminati.

