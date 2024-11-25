Black Sherif Fires Back At Shatta Wale For Saying He Can’t Buy Diamond Chains

Fast-rising Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif has seen Shatta Wale’s interview on Angel FM.

To anyone at sea, Shatta Wale, just like he does every time, fired shots at Black Sherif when he appeared as a guest on Angel FM recently.

He claims it would take Black Sherif 10 years or more to afford the Diamond chains he, Shatta Wale uses.

He advised that the musician should humble himself and learn from some of them should he want to be successful in the entertainment fraternity.

Well, Black Sherif has seen Shatta Wale’s interview and has subtly fired back at him, just like he does more often than not.

Black Sherif quickly took to his Snapchat to reply to Shatta Wale’s shots targeted at him.

In his response, Black Sherif posted pictures of his chains, those Shatt Wale claims are fake.

He went on to post that it is only God who can change destinies, as he posted “Hyebre sesafo) me awurade”.

