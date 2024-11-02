Black Sherif Fires Back At Shatta Wale For Saying That He Does Not Know How To Dress Well

Fast-rising Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif has fired back at Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale.

This comes after Shatta Wale dragged the musician on how he dresses to both official and local events.

Shatta Wale disclosed that the musician is lanky, so, he should be very careful with what he wears, claiming the musician does not know how to dress.

In his reply to Shatta Wale, Black Sherif took to his snap to post a picture of Shatta Wale.

The musician did not put just any picture out there, but a picture even though Shatta Wale took it, he hates it because that is a picture people use to mock him.