type here...
GhPageEntertainmentBlack Sherif Fires Back At Shatta Wale For Saying That He Does...
Entertainment

Black Sherif Fires Back At Shatta Wale For Saying That He Does Not Know How To Dress Well

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

Fast-rising Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif has fired back at Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale.

This comes after Shatta Wale dragged the musician on how he dresses to both official and local events.

Shatta Wale disclosed that the musician is lanky, so, he should be very careful with what he wears, claiming the musician does not know how to dress.

In his reply to Shatta Wale, Black Sherif took to his snap to post a picture of Shatta Wale.

The musician did not put just any picture out there, but a picture even though Shatta Wale took it, he hates it because that is a picture people use to mock him.

- GhPage
00901f14 037b 475c a454 c7a2f5073db5
Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Saturday, November 2, 2024
Accra
light rain
80.1 ° F
80.1 °
80.1 °
83 %
2mph
22 %
Sun
86 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
79 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways